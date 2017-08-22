Strong rupee, weak exporters

After several consecutive years of depreciation against the US dollar, the rupee has strengthened solidly over the course of this calendar year. It has gained about 6 per cent against the dollar in just six months. One major contributor to this trend is a surge in foreign capital inflows, particularly into the domestic debt market. Foreign holdings of rupee-denominated debt have increased by about $22 billion this year. But Indian exports have been hit hard by the appreciation of the rupee. As a four-part series of reports in this paper has shown, major export-oriented sectors are ...