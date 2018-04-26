Strong support between 10,200 and 10,300 on Nifty

The Nifty finally reversed its rising trend, though it's too early to judge if this is a serious correction. The resistance appears to be between 10,600 and 10,650, the index saw selling pressure twice in that zone. This is well above the 200 Day Moving Average (200-DMA).

Obviously, a rise above 10,650 will indicate a continuation of the intermediate uptrend. A further breakout could have a target of 10,900. If the reversal continues on the other hand, the short-term pattern could be range trading between 10,300 and 10,650. There's strong support between 10,200 and ...