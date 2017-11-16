JUST IN
Stubborn stubble issue

Farmers should be offered cheap methods to have their fields cleared fast before the next sowing season

The editorial, “A blazing problem” (November 16), suggests some ways to solve the problem of stubble burning. More solutions can be suggested. 

One of the solutions could be recycling the stubble into composts. Organic farming cuts down fertiliser costs and boosts the use of compost, which is in high demand. It would also help curb soil pollution. Another way is to utilise the stubble in biogas production. The government can take the initiative for farmers to set up an interface directly with industries to obtain appropriate prices. 

For long-term mitigation of the problem, strategies synchronising the efforts of local, state and central authorities have to be envisaged. The path adopted should cover better stubble-use methods along with a programme to make people aware of the deleterious effects of stubble burning on human health and the environment.

Stubble burning should be actively discouraged. Farmers should be offered cheap methods to have their fields cleared fast before the next sowing season.

Agrarian credit schemes should be made more farmer-friendly to help them procure advanced equipment. Enforcing bans and penalties without offering suitable alternatives will not be effective, as is being witnessed in Delhi-NCR.

Sushil Bakliwal  Jaipur
First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 22:34 IST

