Subir Roy: Animal lovers are equal, not animals

Humans may have a hierarchy but the love of animals is a great leveller

Humans may have a hierarchy but the love of animals is a great leveller

The street dog was terribly scraggy even by street dog standards. She was all skin and bones, except for her hugely bulging udders. It was clear that she had recently had a litter and, after feeding those demanding puppies, her emaciated body could not do any better. I had passed them a minute before reaching a roadside tea shop. The pups were all over her, literally draining her of whatever good remained in her body. For the sake of survival she should have shooed them away but it was a lesson in sacrificing motherhood to see her lovingly lick the pups. After a ...

Subir Roy