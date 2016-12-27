Subir Roy: Cost of not heeding Anupam Mishra

Anupam Mishra never sought to project himself and chose to communicate in Hindi

Anupam Mishra, who died earlier this month, never sought to project himself and chose to communicate in Hindi

If, as is widely speculated, future wars will often be fought over water, then it will be partly because the voices of those like Anupam Mishra remained unheeded. One reason for this is he preferred to be low key. Mishra, who died earlier this month, never sought to project himself and chose to communicate in Hindi. This brought him closer to the ground among the peasants and pastoralists whose inherited traditions he researched to gain his insights. It is fascinating how these, despite coming from a Gandhian environmentalist who is typically seen as looking back and not forward, remain so ...

Subir Roy