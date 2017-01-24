Subir Roy: Why is burnout high among doctors?

Indians consider their health care system to be unduly costly and riven by unethical practices. Doctors, who play a key role in this set-up, are seen as one of its main beneficiaries. But a recent survey has revealed a high degree of burnout and dissatisfaction among them. How is it that those who are seen to be doing well for themselves remain unhappy? The survey (conducted by Dr Deepak Langade and others, published in Cureus) has found that, under the three components that go into determining the level of burnout, 45 per cent feel emotionally exhausted, as high as 66 per ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?