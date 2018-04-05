Subramanian Swamy is becoming a headache for BJP leadership

On his own terms

member is becoming a headache for the party leadership. On Thursday evening, Swamy tweeted: “I came to see a friend in AIIMS. And to my surprise, I saw Lalu Yadav's room. I then saw him and wished him. We are friends since the ‘JP’ movement.” Earlier in the day, Swamy refused to toe the line on the top leadership's decision to have all its Members of Parliament, and those of its allies, surrender their salaries and allowances for the duration of the second half of the Budget session to protest disruptions by the Opposition. Swamy said he attended Parliament proceedings everyday and it was not his fault that no business could be transacted in the House. He also said that he would not forgo his salary until asked by the President to do so. “I am the President's representative, until he says so how can I say I'll not take my salary,” he said.

Invisible road

A road just vanished into thin air. Constructed in Basti in ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to inaugurate the Munderwa sugar mill on March 29, the 300-mt road was nowhere to be seen after the event got over. Locals alleged that the contractor who supervised the construction later brought a tractor to remove the bricks. They also accused that the general manager of the sugar mill, inaugurated by the Chief Minister, was in cahoots with the contractor. After a police case was registered against the latter, he said the bricks were removed by members of the PWD, who put the blame on him.

Not ready to budge

It proved to be a long day for Parliament staff on Thursday. members refused to leave the House, as a mark of protest, even after it was adjourned for the day at 2.20 pm. MPs paid no heed to requests made by Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien and others. TDP’s Lok Sabha MPs too refused to leave the Central Hall of Parliament threatening to spend the night there. Meanwhile the YSR Congress Party has asked its Lok Sabha MPs to resign from Parliament on Friday, the last day of the Budget session. The MPs will also sit on a hunger strike at the Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi.