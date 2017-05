With the International Court of Justice (ICJ) urging Pakistan not to execute Indian prisoner before its (ICJ) final verdict, politicians started exchanging congratulatory messages. While Prime Minister congratulated External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, she gave full credit to former attorney general (AG) “We are grateful to for presenting India’s case so effectively before ICJ,” she tweeted. Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy had something different to say. “I think Namo (Narendra Modi) should get all the credit for today’s success in ICJ because he declined to send the present AG to argue our case,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.