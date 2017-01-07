M Ramachandran: Suburban rail systems are vital for cities

We know how much suburban rail services contribute to the effective functioning of Mumbai

We know how much suburban rail services contribute to the effective functioning of Mumbai

City transport infrastructure continues to be under increasing strain, with congestion visible everywhere. The number of private vehicles is going up fast, while the share of public transport is not reaching the dominant share it should take, considering the constraints on available road space. Despite significant initiatives to better organise mobility within cities — the National Urban Transport Policy of 2006, and more central support for metro rail systems in cities and bus rapid transit systems, for example — mobility and congestion issues are being addressed only at the ...

M Ramachandran