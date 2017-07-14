Sufi mysticism and pantheism

What we call Sufi music owes its origins and essence to the theories of Plato, called Aflatoon by Muslims. The Athenian philosopher also probably gave the world the idea of heaven, a perfect and eternal place that entered Islam and Christianity through his influence. Plato’s successors developed the concept of pantheism, the belief that identifies god with the universe. A formless neutral being and not the angry old man of the Old Testament. This line of thinking then produced the mystics, like the Sufis, who yearned for union with the universe. If there is nothing that ...