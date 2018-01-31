'Suit-boot' comeback: War of words over Rahul Gandhi's jacket

JUST IN
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday found an opportunity to settle scores with Congress President Rahul Gandhi (pictured) about a jibe he had made three years back. In February 2015, Gandhi had termed the Modi government a “suit-boot ki sarkar”.

On Tuesday, the Meghalaya unit of the BJP claimed the Congress chief wore a jacket worth Rs 63,000 to a concert in Shillong. “So @OfficeOfRG, soot (pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption?” the BJP’s state unit tweeted. It also tweeted an image of a Burberry jacket, similar to the one Gandhi wore, having a price tag of $995 (little over Rs 63,000). An unfazed Gandhi said, “There is a particular distance he (Narendra Modi) maintains with the poor people which he does not with Mr Obama or others,” and added he had borrowed the jacket from a friend.

