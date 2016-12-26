Sun Pharma: Down but not out

Product acquisition gains partly offset losses because of pricing collusion probe in the US

The Sun Pharma stock got some respite last Friday as the company announced plans to acquire branded oncology product Odomzo from Novartis in the US. Sun, which will be making an upfront payment of $175 million followed by milestone payments, will not have to wait long for gains to accrue as this product has already received commercial approvals in the US and Europe. It is also to be launched in other geographies as Sun will acquire marketing rights in 30 countries. With the product likely to generate $60-80 million (Rs 400-550 crore) in annual sales for the company, according to ...

Ujjval Jauhari