Sun Pharma's niche drug ramp-up key to growth

Despite the Zetia launch, FY18 could be subdued given pricing pressures

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which has faced increased competitive intensity in its US base business, has got some respite with the approval for the generic version of cholesterol drug Zetia. The launch of the drug, sales of which is pegged at $2.7 billion, after the end of Glenmark’s six-month exclusivity, looks promising. But, analysts say there are at least four more players with tentative approvals, awaiting a final nod, and they’d be watching this to assess the quantum of gains for Sun Pharma. More players getting approval will lead to larger price ...

Ujjval Jauhari