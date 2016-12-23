Sunanda K Datta-Ray: Advocate temperance, not prohibition

It isn't easy to explain the virtue of temperance to the uneducated multitude

It isn't easy to explain the virtue of temperance to the uneducated multitude

Christmas Eve is an appropriate time to consider the pretentiousness, hypocrisy and dangers of social drinking in this country. Vijay Rupani, who took over as Gujarat chief minister in August, and his minister of state for home affairs, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, are to be complimented for their ordinance to prevent driving under the influence during the festive season. But only if the law is strictly and impartially applied unlike the death penalty for manufacturing and selling poison alcohol — Make in India run riot — that exists only to impress people with the piety of Mahatma ...

Sunanda K Datta-Ray