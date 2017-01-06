Sunanda K Datta-Ray: Of politicians past their use-by date

Clearly, Akhilesh Yadav acquired more than a master’s degree in environmental engineering in Australia. He also learnt that Australia’s mother country kicks senior politicians whose use-by date has passed upstairs. India doesn’t have a House of Lords for discards, but the Margdarshak the Samajwadi Party has invented is expected to admire the new Netaji commanding the troops from his impotent eminence. However, the old Netaji is determined to pedal back if only he can lay hands on the bicycle. Not for him David Cameron’s famous, “I was the future once!” ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?