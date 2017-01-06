Sunanda K Datta-Ray: Of politicians past their use-by date

Taking tip from SP ramlila, Modi can anoint Advani Bharatiya Bhishma Pitamah if not prez

Taking tip from SP ramlila, Modi can anoint Advani Bharatiya Bhishma Pitamah if not prez

Clearly, Akhilesh Yadav acquired more than a master’s degree in environmental engineering in Australia. He also learnt that Australia’s mother country kicks senior politicians whose use-by date has passed upstairs. India doesn’t have a House of Lords for discards, but the Margdarshak the Samajwadi Party has invented is expected to admire the new Netaji commanding the troops from his impotent eminence. However, the old Netaji is determined to pedal back if only he can lay hands on the bicycle. Not for him David Cameron’s famous, “I was the future once!” ...

Sunanda K Datta-Ray