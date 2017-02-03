Sunanda K Datta-Ray: Where Modi and Trump converge

Despite the furore it has caused, Donald Trump’s Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States executive order is in some ways not unlike Narendra Modi’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The immediate motive is worthy in both cases, but both measures might be inspired by long-term dreams of recasting a multicultural nation in monocultural terms. In sharp contrast, Theresa May boasted at Davos of “a truly Global Britain” that is “among the most racially diverse countries in Europe”. The numbers involved in India and the US are still ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?