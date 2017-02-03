Sunanda K Datta-Ray: Where Modi and Trump converge

Despite the furore it has caused, Donald Trump’s Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States executive order is in some ways not unlike Narendra Modi’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The immediate motive is worthy in both cases, but both measures might be inspired by long-term dreams of recasting a multicultural nation in monocultural terms. In sharp contrast, Theresa May boasted at Davos of “a truly Global Britain” that is “among the most racially diverse countries in Europe”. The numbers involved in India and the US are still ...