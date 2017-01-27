Sunil Sethi: JLF's decisive decade

Despite criticism and controversies, 'JLF At Ten' is a tour de force to contend with

Barring a couple of years in recent times, I have attended nearly every edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) since its inception. What was a modest, unfocussed and slightly impromptu literary gathering was pulled up from its bootstraps and propelled forward by two writers of wide-ranging enthusiasms: Nam-ita Gokhale, engaged in Hindi and bhasha literatures, and William Dalrymple, an enduring link between Indian stories and international audience. This unlikely duo was enjoined by a crucial third: The unflappable, omnipresent Sanjoy Roy — he of the inimitable long white ...

Sunil Sethi