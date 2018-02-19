Superman statistics: Employment either not rising or not rising adequately

So what was that payrolls database episode all about? Will we get a payrolls database rolling sometime soon or was all that ballyhoo only for entertainment — some kind of background score of a comedy? Or was it purported to be a surgical strike against the growing narrative of no jobs? Sure, payrolls are a great source and granted that big data is a big deal but when will we see the real stuff? I’d believe that the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister and the Niti Aayog are all satisfied with the work of the famous Ghosh duo.

If the work of academics done under the ...