Superstar for ever

The thing about great icons is that we are witness to their greatness so often that the truly landmark moments in their life can seem like a mere addition to, rather than a pause for reflection in, their journey. So I felt this week, as the world celebrated Amitabh Bachchan’s 75th birthday and all of us revisited stories about this eternal superstar. Bachchan is that rare actor whose longevity has ensured that many generations of film-goers feel that he speaks to them in a way that other actors, superstars in their own right, do not. Shah Rukh Khan is lover boy to those ...