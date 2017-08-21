Surprise checks

The inspection in disguise by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to know about the safety of women at night points to her sense of duty. Bedi concluded that is safe for women. But she failed to spot a single cop, and observed traffic violations. In the olden days, kings used to go out masquerading as common men to know of the situation prevailing in their kingdom, the level of corruption, people’s about their style of functioning as rulers, safety of women and innocent etc. Such a strategy is more relevant than ever. Ministers and senior officers cannot visit government offices in disguise, as it may not be difficult for the staff to recognise them. Therefore, ministers should send their confidants. Also, there is a need to ensure the inspecting officers do not harass staff and indulge in corrupt practices. Punitive punishment should be meted out to errant officers. If a sense of fear is instilled among the staff, corruption will reach its nadir and service delivery for the public will improve.

K V Seetharamaiah, Hassan

