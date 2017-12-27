Survival of the smartest

With reference to the Chinese Whispers “Clutching at straws?” (December 27), Kudos to you for appropriately titling this report which speaks volumes about the current political status of the across the country. Needless to say, this party has been desperately searching for some breathing space in the nation’s political horizon that’s essential for its survival. No wonder then that CPI(M) finishing second in the by-poll to Sabong in West Bengal is being considered as highly self-consoling as it had not contested elections in this constituency after 1982.

While one can easily understand the getting so upbeat about winning the sole Theog assembly seat in Shimla, one genuinely fails to comprehend the rationale behind one of its MPs talking about the revival of communism in India (via the hills) by referring to the communist parties in Nepal. Since when has Nepal symbolised India? CPI (M) should be truly worried about successfully regaining the power in yet another hill state of Tripura where assembly elections are due by March as the pair may once again use all the tricks to outsmart this hard-core comrades driven party.