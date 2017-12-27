JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Don't foreclose options

Time to fix healthcare
Business Standard

Survival of the smartest

One genuinely fails to comprehend the rationale behind one of MPs talking about the revival of communism in India (via the hills) by referring to the communist parties in Nepal

Business Standard 

Survival of the smartest

With reference to the Chinese Whispers  “Clutching at straws?” (December 27), Kudos to you for appropriately titling this report which speaks volumes about the current political status of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) across the country. Needless to say, this party has been desperately searching for some breathing space in the nation’s political horizon that’s essential for its survival. No wonder then that CPI(M) finishing second in the by-poll to Sabong in West Bengal is being considered as highly self-consoling as it had not contested elections in this constituency after 1982. 

While one can easily understand the CPI (M) leadership getting so upbeat about winning the sole Theog assembly seat in Shimla, one genuinely fails to comprehend the rationale behind one of its MPs talking about the revival of communism in India (via the hills) by referring to the communist parties in Nepal. Since when has Nepal symbolised India? CPI (M) should be truly worried about successfully regaining the power in yet another hill state of Tripura where assembly elections are due by March as the Amit Shah-Narendra Modi pair may once again use all the tricks to outsmart this hard-core comrades driven party. 

Kumar Gupt  Panchkula
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  ·  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Wed, December 27 2017. 22:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements