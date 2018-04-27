Sustained corporate turnaround will steer broader economic uptick

I wrote last week that the new financial year would be a period of economic recovery. The thought this week is that the broader economic uptick will be buttressed by a significant and sustained improvement in corporate performance.

The 1,000 largest listed companies have already seen performance bottoming out, and scattered or uneven signs of improved numbers in the last couple of quarters. The new year could confirm that trend and mark not just the long-awaited end of a long and difficult period for most companies, but also the start of a multi-year upswing—with optimum corporate ...