Sustaining legacy beyond the founder

It is natural for founder entrepreneurs or similar leaders to start worrying about the future of their creations as they approach the time when leadership has to be handed over to someone. Their anxiety levels are higher if the successor is not a clone of their own, or turns out to be different afterwards. Several uncomfortable experiences in recent times raise the need to address the challenges of sustaining the legacy of such leaders. Why is it a challenge? The primary custodians of the legacy of an organisation are its owner and the CEO. So long as both ownership and ...