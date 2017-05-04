Swamy vs Goswami

News anchor Arnab Goswami and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy continue to bicker over branding. Swamy had earlier said that Goswami should not be allowed to brand his channel Republic as the term “republic” cannot be used for commercial purposes — it would be contrary to law and “a direct breach” of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, he had contended. Goswami rebranded the channel Republic TV following that episode. After launch ads of the upcoming channel were plastered across the city, Swamy pointed out that the issue was far from over. “Looks like Arnab G is again cheating. His advertisements proclaim Republic is coming. That is illegal and he knows that too,” Swamy tweeted.