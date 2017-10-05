Swayed by Radhe Maa?

Visuals have surfaced showing controversial self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa, whose real name is Sukhvinder Kaur, sitting on a station house officer’s (SHO) chair and swaying with cops at two police stations in Delhi. This has forced Delhi Police to order an inquiry. A photograph purportedly taken at east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar police station shows SHO Sanjay Sharma draped in a red and gold chunri (long scarf), usually worn by devotees, standing next to with folded hands. She also makes an appearance in a video recorded at a Ram Lila function in the GTB Enclave police station, where five police personnel are seen singing patriotic songs as she sways to the music.

