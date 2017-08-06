Sweeten the deal

The Centre’s counsel to Uttar Pradesh to scrap the outmoded system of state-advised price (SAP) for sugarcane and, instead, go in for the pricing formula suggested by the Rangarajan committee (2012) on sugar sector reforms has come at a time when the market conditions are conducive for this change. Two other major sugar-producing states, Maharashtra and Karnataka, have adopted the Rangarajan method. Under this, mills are supposed to pay upfront the “fair and remunerative price” (FRP) fixed by the Centre and settle the farmers’ final accounts subsequently to share ...