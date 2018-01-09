Sweetening federalism through GI

Dharwad pedha, Tirupathi laddu, Joynagar moa, Bandar laddu, Bardhaman sita bhog, Bardhaman mihidana and Banglar rasogolla. Well, this list is not intended to make mouths water. It’s not a random list of Indian sweets either. The common thread is the GI (Geographical Indications) tag that these have.

Banglar rasogolla is the latest addition. West Bengal got the GI tag for this “pure white, spongy ball of ‘chhana’ dipped in light sugar syrup”. News headlines call it a West Bengal victory over Odisha. Does it mean that Odisha has lost the battle to claim a ...