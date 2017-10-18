Symbolic move

The furore over Taj Mahal is nothing new. We removed the statue of King George V in the sixties from the canopy at India Gate. Plans for a statue of Gandhi in its place is yet to materialise and the canopy remains vacant. Perhaps the empty space symbolises our true Independence, post British rule. Likewise we could write off the Mughal rule with the disappearance of the Taj. The moot question would be: What would replace it? We have yet to take care of the empty canopy and the Babri Masjid. Perhaps such empty spaces serve our vibrant and live politics far more than the staid and dead history.

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg New Delhi 110 002 Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in All must have a postal address and telephone number R Narayanan Ghaziabad