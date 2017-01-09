T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan: Barbarians at the Gate

Books have become like fortnightly magazines where sales are based on the cover story

Books have become like fortnightly magazines where sales are based on the cover story

There are many mysteries that are difficult to resolve. Foremost amongst them is the urge that some people have to write someone else’s biography. Autobiographies are understandable. After all, a person would like to tell his or her story. It should be noted here, though, that more than women, it is men who think their story is worth telling. Their peacock aspect simply refuses to go away. But biographies? Why, for heaven’s sake? True, there is an academic need to know about the lives of the Great People who died more than half a century ago. But why of those ...

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan