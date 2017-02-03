T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan: Be Indian, think Indian

Our borrowed economics has failed because it is not rooted in India

Our borrowed economics has failed because it is not rooted in India

Last month I had written in this column that “the success of Western economics is rooted in their societies. Our borrowed economics has failed because it is not rooted in India”. I had also written that the time had come for Indian economists to read what their now-forgotten pre-Independence predecessors had written. The main body of their work has been compiled by J Krishnamurti, a former Delhi School of Economics professor of economic history. Predictably, some people asked what precisely is meant by “rooted” in India. “Do you mean to ...

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan