Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly: The dollar's future in 2017
T N C Rajagopalan: Looking back at WTO's 20 years

Merchandise trade in developed countries dropped to 52% in 2014 from 80% in 1995

TNC Rajagopalan 

TNC Rajagopalan The World Trade Organization (WTO) has issued ‘International Trade Statistics 2015’. On the body’s 20th anniversary, this edition looks back at how trade has changed over these years. Some of the developments are on expected lines; some others are quite interesting.  The report says world merchandise export grew from about $5.2 trillion in 1995 to $19 trn in 2014. Whereas global export of commercial services increased from close to $1.2 trn to $4.9 trn in that period. Trade experienced fairly strong growth from 1995 to 2001, and then a boom from 2002 to 2008, ...

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has issued ‘International Trade Statistics 2015’. On the body’s 20th anniversary, this edition looks back at how trade has changed over these years. Some of the developments are on expected lines; some others are quite interesting.  The report says world merchandise export grew from about $5.2 trillion in 1995 to $19 trn in 2014. Whereas global export of commercial services increased from close to $1.2 trn to $4.9 trn in that period. Trade experienced fairly strong growth from 1995 to 2001, and then a boom from 2002 to 2008, ...

