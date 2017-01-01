T N C Rajagopalan: Prospects for the coming year

The new year starts today with a mix of hope and anxiety. Technological innovations and inward-looking policies portend significant transformation of global production chains and the trading environment. Technological advancements in robotics are already enabling machines to perform many tasks that factory workers do now. The pace of innovation is so rapid that, soon, many labour-intensive industries in poorer countries, employing cheap labour, might start shifting to developed countries. For, the same tasks can be performed by machines more efficiently and at lower cost. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?