T N C Rajagopalan: This hasn't been a year to cherish

The New Year party this Saturday will be somewhat subdued, thanks to several unexpected developments during the year. At the global level, the impact of backlash against globalisation, and in India the disruptions due to demonetisation, are playing out. Whether these will lead to populist policies that do not make economic sense is an anxiety that has dented the positive vibes generally characterising the year-end celebrations. Donald Trump has promised to put the United States’ interests upfront. He has threatened to walk out of international trade ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?