T N C Rajagopalan: Useful scheme for shipments to EU

The New Year gift for exporters is allowing of self-certification for the ‘statement on origin’ for shipments to the European Union (EU) under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP). Certificates of Origin under various preferential trade agreements, free trade agreements, comprehensive economic cooperation agreements or partnerships agreements are issued by designated agencies. A system of self-certification was introduced, to reduce the transaction cost, when the new Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 (FTP) was announced on March 31, 2015. However, that ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?