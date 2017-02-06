T N C Rajagopalan: Will this Budget help our trade?

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has drawn praise for aiming at a fiscal deficit of 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product, beside boosting consumption through more spending on agriculture, rural development and transport infrastructure. He has also given some income tax relief to the middle class and to small and medium businesses. And, taken initiatives to improve tax compliance, make political funding cleaner, encourage digital transactions and promote affordable housing. These steps might lead to revival of domestic demand but a lot depends on whether export growth also picks up. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?