T N Ninan: A tale of two countries

In India, the housing market is in the doldrums. In China, house prices in the last two years have risen by more than 40 per cent, and mortgages now account for half of all new bank loans — double the share a year earlier. In India, the government is looking for ways to boost economic activity; in China, they are shutting down aluminium plants to control pollution, and clamping down on the housing market. In India, the debate on special economic zones saw a brief revival before dying down; in China, the Xiongan New Area, south of Beijing, is being launched as another Shenzhen in the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?