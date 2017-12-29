T N Ninan: Converging and diverging

The tale of the Brothers Ambani has just had another twist. Reliance Communications, the company that younger brother Anil wrested from older sibling Mukesh during an acrimonious parting of ways in 2005-06, has just sold most of its assets to Mukesh’s Reliance Industries for Rs 240 billion (Rs 24,000 crore).

In a way, this marks apogee and perigee for the two careers. Mukesh, 60, can look back on a year during which he has shaken up the telecom industry with the launch of his Jio service, whereas Anil (two years younger) has been selling one business after another to raise cash. ...