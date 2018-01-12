T N Ninan: Rise of the bond market a new challenge for banks' health

The Reserve Bank has given occasional voice to the concern that bank interest rates are not high enough to offer savers a return, over and above the rate of inflation (ie, a ‘real’ rate of return). This and the collapse of the housing market has led in recent times to more money flowing into mutual funds than ever before; much of the inflow has found its way to debt instruments that have given better returns than banks.

However, when it comes to credit, the situation is reversed: the banks charge higher rates because they have to cover large operational costs. For ...