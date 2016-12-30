T N Ninan: Year-end thoughts

Those in India's public life need to stop hiding behind big numbers. Their honesty needs to be tried

The Chinese have long used the notion of comprehensive national power, and ranked countries accordingly. As a concept, it includes assessments of military and industrial capabilities, technological prowess, educational attainments and control over resources. All of them are given scores, which are then used to construct an index. India’s ranking has been going up. Social stability is not one of the indicators used, perhaps because you can’t quantify it. If it were, India must surely rank close to the top. For the most extraordinary thing that has happened in the last 50 days is ...

T N Ninan