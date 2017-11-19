Take a holistic view

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is currently reviewing whether the in-band spectrum cap of 50 per cent should be relaxed for service providers, and if the overall spectrum holding by an operator should be raised from the current 25 per cent. At present, government rules debar any company from holding more than 25 per cent spectrum allocated in a service area or circle, and above 50 per cent in any specific band.

Telecom operators in India use air waves across bands. A closed consultation process between the regulator and the companies has already been completed, following ...