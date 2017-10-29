With reference to the report, “Odd-even may return as air quality worsens: Delhi minister” (October 27), the state government should reconsider the move to bring back the vehicle rationing scheme, as there were several ifs and buts associated with the earlier two versions.

Several citizens had harrowing experiences on both the occasions. It is naïve to expect that all such worrisome aspects would be taken care of by the Delhi government this time. In any case, such an ill-conceived idea can yield only some data-based success —that, too, not without troubling people.

If the government really wants the air in the national capital to become cleaner and less polluted, it should prune the list of “exemptions”. Let all Delhiites voluntarily contribute towards this cause. The state government should take feedback from the people before taking another plunge this winter.

S Kumar, New Delhi

