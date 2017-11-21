JUST IN
Taking role-playing seriously

The Mumbai police has provided protection to Padmavati actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh amid growing opposition and threats

The Mumbai police has provided protection to Padmavati actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh amid growing opposition and threats against the release of the movie. Padukone is playing Padmavati in the movie and Singh plays Alauddin Khilji. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, has not been provided police cover. When asked why there is no protection for Kapoor, a police official said, “Since Kapoor is playing a Rajput character in the movie, we don’t 
see any threat to him.”
First Published: Tue, November 21 2017. 22:35 IST

