Tale of the 1855 twins

The advent of railways in India is generally dated to April 16, 1853. At 3.35 pm on that date, a train left Bori Bunder for Thane (then Tannah), with three steam locomotives (Sindh, Sultan and Sahib) pulling it. No photographs exist of that journey or the locomotives. Sindh, Sultan and Sahib have vanished into the pages of history. No one knows what became of them. Between 1852 and 1853, the Great Indian Peninsular Railway (GIPR) imported eight locomotives from Vulcan Foundry. Sindh, Sultan and Sahib must have been from that lot. Down the years, the postal department has issued ...