Talk, and hope no one's listening

Every once in a while, for fun — and because I find it difficult to say no — I find myself being manipulated into compèring an evening, or moderating a discussion, without having a clue what it’s about. Like the time I was supposed to keep the venerable Amartya Sen and a few other worthies on the straight and narrow of welfare economics without having a clue about what it meant. On several occasions, I’ve managed to couch my ignorance with such clichés as, “Now, that’s really interesting, what’s your take on it?” before passing ...