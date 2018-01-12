Tamil Nadu politics is on a roll

Rajinikanth, actor and now politician, launched his political party on January 1. It is now more than 10 days old. So far, he has created a website and mobile app for registered and unregistered fan clubs (mandrams). About 0.3 million have registered on the website.

These are thought to be his core supporters. His slogan? “Do good, speak and only good will happen”. Right. He has also shared the stage with Kamal Haasan (in Malaysia for a event for actors called Nadigar Sangam) unleashing a frenzy of speculation among fans about their future plans together and ...