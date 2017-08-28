Task cut out for Infy

With reference to “Reimagining Infosys” (August 28), is one of the co-founders of and one who has been its CEO for five years. He knows better than most in terms of its workforce, business and culture. That said, his holding the fort is at best a stopgap solution. As stocks tanked 15 per cent in two straight trading sessions last week, the Nilekani factor raised investors’ spirits as stocks rose two per cent. He is favoured by 12 fund managers representing institutional investors in

Any other business behemoth can well do with its founders’ occasional pointers but not undue interference, particularly when past experience, in this era of a globally uncertain climate and changing paradigms in IT, is apt to lose relevance. Hopefully the founders, major investors and senior staff of will put their heads together to not only select an able CEO but also to set a progressive framework for the company.

R Narayanan, Ghaziabad

