Task cut out for the Supreme Court

The dictum of the Supreme Court
to evolve a new mechanism bidding adieu to the present system of picking a person of choice of the Union government to the post of election commissioners
gives an unintended impression that polls are not being conducted freely and fairly.
This being so, the Supreme Court
has its task cut out to reduce pendency of cases and script a new mechanism to rectify the collegium system to appoint judges. A fresh memorandum of procedure has not yet been finalised and filling of judicial vacancies has remained an unseemly tussle with the Centre. Eighteen months after the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act was struck down by the Supreme Court, an acceptable modus operandi of appointment of judges, both to the Centre and the judiciary, has to be devised.
If the Supreme Court
evinces utmost interest in reducing the backlog of cases in its own backyard and in the subordinate courts, the popular saying “justice delayed is justice denied” can become irrelevant sooner than later.
K V Seetharamaiah, Hassan
