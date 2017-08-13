Taste is about production

My readers will recall my defence of non-vegetarianism in India. As I had said, the discussion about the food we eat is more about how we grow food and how much we eat. It is not about the food — in this case meat — per se. Livestock is also an asset of farmers, I hold, and if we take away their ability to sell it for meat, we make them poorer. It demonetises their important asset. I want to keep discussing manufacture of food with you, but this time, from the other side of the fence. I had also said that vegetarianism is important for the health of the Planet, where meat ...