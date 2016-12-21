TRENDING ON BS
'Reverse' effect

Jewellers want wider ambit for compulsory hallmarking
Business Standard

Tata Power: One more hurdle crossed

CERC order lifts earnings visibility even though compensatory rate allowed is lower than expectation

Hamsini Karthik  |  Mumbai 

The long-awaited compensatory tariff computation by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) was finally announced earlier this month. Even as the quantum of award was a disappointment to the Street's expectation (Rs 0.05 per kilowatt hour or kWh versus expectation of Rs 0.27 per kWh), most analysts see this positive verdict as one hurdle crossed. The arrears of tariff relief since commissioning of the 4,000MW Mundra ultra mega power plant in 2013 will be paid in six equal monthly instalments by the procurers (largely states) from the date the CERC order is permitted to be ...

