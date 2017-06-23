Tata's keenness to acquire gives Air India another shot at survival

Perhaps J R D Tata would have been pleased, for what rankled most of all his disappointments with successive Indian governments was Morarji Desai sacking him as a director of the airline he started in 1932. But as a practical man, JRD would also have remembered his friend, Singapore’s veteran Lee Kuan Yew, warning about the rot that had eaten into the old Tata Airlines after it became Air India in 1946 and was nationalised in 1953. Lee would not have thought there was much chance of the beleaguered carrier recovering from its wounds by limping back to the nest where it was ...
